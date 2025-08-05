Curious about Insulet (PODD) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Insulet (PODD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share, reflecting an increase of 69.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $615.49 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 26%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Insulet metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Total Omnipod' at $605.82 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +26.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Drug Delivery' to come in at $9.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- International Omnipod' will reach $171.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +34.2% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- U.S. Omnipod' reaching $433.99 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Insulet shares have witnessed a change of -4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PODD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.