Curious about Incyte (INCY) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Incyte (INCY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, reflecting an increase of 49.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.15 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Incyte metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product royalty revenues' should arrive at $161.69 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net product revenues- Iclusig' will likely reach $29.69 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Product revenues' to reach $979.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net product revenues- Pemazyre' to come in at $22.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net product revenues- Minjuvi/ Monjuvi' at $33.75 million. The estimate points to a change of +275.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net product revenues- Opzelura' should come in at $147.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net product revenues- Jakafi' will reach $744.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Royalty revenues- Olumiant' will reach $39.58 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Royalty revenues- Tabrecta' reaching $6.27 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +34.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Royalty revenues- Jakavi' stands at $116.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.9% from the year-ago quarter.



Over the past month, Incyte shares have recorded returns of +1.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INCY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

