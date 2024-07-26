Curious about Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.46 per share, indicating an increase of 2.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.09 billion, representing an increase of 0.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Illinois Tool Works metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Test & Measurement and Electronics' should arrive at $708.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Construction Products' to reach $502.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Food Equipment' of $671.23 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenues- Specialty Products' stands at $412.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Revenues- Automotive OEM' reaching $844.82 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Welding' will likely reach $492.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Revenues- Polymers & Fluids' will reach $466.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenue - Organic growth - Total ITW' will reach 0.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Revenue - Automotive OEM - Organic growth' will reach 3.1%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.3%.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenue - Food Equipment - Organic growth' to come in at 2.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.9% in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Automotive OEM' should come in at $161.56 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $139 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Food Equipment' at $181.91 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $182 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Illinois Tool Works here>>>



Illinois Tool Works shares have witnessed a change of +2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), ITW is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

