Curious about IBM (IBM) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect IBM (IBM) to post quarterly earnings of $3.75 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. Revenues are expected to be $17.16 billion, up 2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 4.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific IBM metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Global financing' should come in at $176.31 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Consulting' to come in at $5.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Infrastructure' will reach $4.35 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Infrastructure Support' should arrive at $1.47 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Hybrid Infrastructure' will reach $2.89 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -6.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Application Operations' at $1.76 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Technology Consulting' will reach $990.10 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Business Transformation' stands at $2.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Hybrid Platform & Solutions' will likely reach $5.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.3%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Transaction Processing' to reach $2.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Pre-tax income from continuing operations- Consulting' reaching $574.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $523 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pre-tax income from continuing operations- Infrastructure' of $941.07 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.03 billion.



Over the past month, IBM shares have recorded returns of +3.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IBM will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

