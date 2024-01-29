Curious about Huntington Ingalls (HII) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls (HII) will report quarterly earnings of $4.27 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 39.1%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.76 billion, exhibiting a decline of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 6.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Huntington Ingalls metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Sales and Service Revenues- Mission Technologies' to reach $631.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and Service Revenues- Newport News' will reach $1.54 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.6%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales and Service Revenues- Ingalls' will likely reach $646.99 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment operating income (loss)- Ingalls' should come in at $73.75 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $50 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment operating income (loss)- Mission Technologies' will reach $19.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment operating income (loss)- Newport News' will reach $131.55 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Huntington Ingalls here>>>



Shares of Huntington Ingalls have demonstrated returns of -1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HII is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.