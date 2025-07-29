Curious about Humana (HUM) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Humana (HUM) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $6.32 per share, indicating a decline of 9.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $31.78 billion, representing an increase of 8.2% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Humana metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Premiums' will reach $30.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Services' of $1.31 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +19% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Investment income (loss)' will likely reach $270.96 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Insurance' to come in at $30.71 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated' should come in at 89.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 89.0% in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP' will reach 2.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.34 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Medical Membership - State-based contracts and other' will reach 1.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.39 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage' stands at 562.63 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 544.90 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Medical Membership - Medicare Supplement' to reach 419.63 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 339.20 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Individual Medicare Advantage' should arrive at 5.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5.62 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Medical Membership - Total Medicare' at 8.19 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.50 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Membership - Military services' reaching 4.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.96 million.

Humana shares have witnessed a change of -1.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HUM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

