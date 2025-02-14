Curious about HudBay Minerals (HBM) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect HudBay Minerals (HBM) to post quarterly earnings of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10%. Revenues are expected to be $576.2 million, down 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HudBay Minerals metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue from contracts- Copper' will reach $365.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue from contracts- Zinc' reaching $18.78 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue from contracts- Gold' will likely reach $179.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue from contracts- Silver' to come in at $21.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of +79.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Zinc' will reach 7,604.43 Ton. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5,747 Ton in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Copper' to reach 43,152.43 Ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 45,450 Ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Silver' should come in at 1,037,537.00 Oz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,197,082 Oz.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Gold' should arrive at 79,992.27 Oz. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 112,776 Oz in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Contained metal in concentrate and dore produced - Molybdenum' stands at 361.72 Ton. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 397 Ton.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Realized Sales Prices - Copper' of 4.19 $/lb. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.77 $/lb.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Realized Sales Prices - Gold' at $2,632.2 per ounce. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2062 per ounce in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Payable metal in concentrate and dore sold - Gold' will reach 77,363.18 Oz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 104,840 Oz.



View all Key Company Metrics for HudBay Minerals here>>>



Shares of HudBay Minerals have experienced a change of +5% in the past month compared to the +4.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.