Curious about Howmet (HWM) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Howmet (HWM) will report quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 36.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.84 billion, exhibiting an increase of 11.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Howmet metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Total Sales- Engine Products' to reach $915.34 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Sales- Fastening Systems' should come in at $381.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Sales- Engineered Structures' of $257.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +28.1% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Sales- Forged Wheels' will reach $287.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Commercial' will reach $943.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'End Market Revenue- Aerospace- Defense' stands at $286.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'End Market Revenue- Commercial Transportation' will likely reach $350.19 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'End Market Revenue- Industrial and Other' should arrive at $267.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.7% from the prior-year quarter.



Shares of Howmet have experienced a change of +6.5% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HWM is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

