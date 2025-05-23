Curious about Hormel (HRL) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hormel Foods (HRL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 7.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.9 billion, exhibiting an increase of 0.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hormel metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Retail' reaching $1.77 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- International' will reach $178.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Foodservice' stands at $953.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Profit- Foodservice' will reach $147.62 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $149.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- International' should arrive at $23.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $23.20 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Retail' should come in at $112.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $132.40 million.



Over the past month, shares of Hormel have returned -2.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.7% change. Currently, HRL carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

