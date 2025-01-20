Curious about Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Horizon Bancorp (HBNC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.39 per share, indicating an increase of 18.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $61.53 million, representing an increase of 182.1% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Horizon Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 67.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 180.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' to come in at $7.42 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.24 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $50.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $42.26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should arrive at $3.37 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.09 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Interchange fees' will reach $3.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.22 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Horizon Bancorp here>>>



Shares of Horizon Bancorp have experienced a change of -3.9% in the past month compared to the -0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HBNC is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Horizon Bancorp (IN) (HBNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.