Curious about Home Depot (HD) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Home Depot (HD) to post quarterly earnings of $3.80 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 10.4%. Revenues are expected to be $37.64 billion, down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Home Depot metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' should come in at -3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.3% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of stores - Retail' at 2,328. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2,319.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Comparable store sales - U.S. - YoY change' of -3.6%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of stores opened - Retail' stands at 2. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of customer transactions - Retail' will reach 393.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 409.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average ticket - Retail' to come in at $91.32. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $89.67 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Home Depot here>>>



Home Depot shares have witnessed a change of -1.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HD is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.