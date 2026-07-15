Curious about Home Bancorp (HBCP) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Home Bancorp (HBCP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share, reflecting an increase of 0.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $38.63 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Home Bancorp metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 60.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 60.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 4.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.0%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Average Interest-Earning Assets' stands at $3.33 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.26 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total nonperforming assets' to come in at $39.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $25.43 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total nonperforming loans' reaching $35.43 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.35 million in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $34.70 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.35 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $3.95 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.72 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Home Bancorp have returned +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. Currently, HBCP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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