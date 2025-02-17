Curious about HF Sinclair (DINO) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that HF Sinclair (DINO) will announce quarterly loss of $0.91 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 204.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $6.94 billion, declining 9.4% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 62.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HF Sinclair metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales and other revenues- Lubricants and Specialty Products' should arrive at $603.04 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales and other revenues- Refining' should come in at $3.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of -44.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Sales and other revenues- Corporate, Other and Eliminations' to come in at -$1.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of -193.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales and other revenues- Renewables' reaching $185.55 million. The estimate suggests a change of -35.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'West Region - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin' will reach $7.93. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $/ 16.95.

The consensus estimate for 'Mid-Continent Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD)' stands at 225.32 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 289.47 millions of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Mid-Continent Region - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin' will reach $4.83. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $/ 9.97.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consolidated - Average per produced barrel - Refinery gross margin' at $6.76. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.88 $/bbl in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Consolidated - Sales of produced refined products (BPD)' will likely reach 598.37 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 658.9 millions of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'West Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD)' to reach 373.04 millions of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 369.43 millions of barrels of oil per day.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Consolidated - Refinery throughput (BPD)' of 605.53 millions of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 664.39 millions of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Consolidated - Average per produced barrel - Refinery operating expenses' will reach $8.90. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $/ 8.35.



View all Key Company Metrics for HF Sinclair here>>>



Shares of HF Sinclair have demonstrated returns of +4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), DINO is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

