Curious about Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hercules Capital (HTGC) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $124.99 million, increasing 7.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hercules Capital metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Fee Income' will likely reach $5.72 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $7.25 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Interest Income' to reach $119.27 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $108.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Interest income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments' stands at $117.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $107.93 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fee Income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments' will reach $5.11 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $7.23 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Hercules Capital here>>>



Hercules Capital shares have witnessed a change of +4.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HTGC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.