Curious about Healthpeak (DOC) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Healthpeak (DOC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, indicating a decline of 2.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $689.6 million, representing an increase of 24% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Healthpeak metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Interest income' should arrive at $11.52 million. The estimate suggests a change of +114.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Rental and related revenues' stands at $549.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +31.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Resident fees and services' will reach $142.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $284.21 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $184.56 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Healthpeak here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Healthpeak have returned +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Currently, DOC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.