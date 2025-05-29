Curious about HealthEquity (HQY) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect HealthEquity (HQY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. Revenues are expected to be $321.13 million, up 11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HealthEquity metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Service' will reach $119.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Custodial' at $151.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Interchange' to come in at $49.71 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total HSA Assets' will reach $32.13 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27.28 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total HSA investments' will reach $14.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.43 billion.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'CDBs Accounts' of 6.86 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.91 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Total Accounts' stands at 16.92 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 16.01 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total HSA cash' reaching $17.67 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.85 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'HSAs Accounts' will likely reach 10.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.1 million in the same quarter last year.



