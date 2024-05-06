Curious about Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5%. Revenues are expected to be $331.43 million, down 0.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Healthcare Realty Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Rental income' reaching $326.50 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other operating' to come in at $4.70 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Depreciation and amortization' will reach $180.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $184.48 million.



Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust have experienced a change of +7.3% in the past month compared to the -1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR)

