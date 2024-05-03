Curious about HCI Group (HCI) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that HCI Group (HCI) will report quarterly earnings of $2.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 82.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $189.17 million, exhibiting an increase of 46.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain HCI Group metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net investment income' should come in at $10.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of -40.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net premiums earned' stands at $176.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +61.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Expense Ratio' to reach 25.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 25.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio' should arrive at 71.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58.8%.

Analysts predict that the 'Loss Ratio' will reach 45.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 33.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of HCI Group have experienced a change of -1.5% in the past month compared to the -2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), HCI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

