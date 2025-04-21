Curious about The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $4.84 billion, increasing 11.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific The Hartford Insurance Group metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net premiums earned' should arrive at $5.90 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +8.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Earned Premium- Commercial Line' stands at $3.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +10.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Earned Premium- Personal Lines' to reach $909.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.9% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Property & Casualty- Earned Premium' should come in at $4.27 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Personal line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio' will reach 78.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 70.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Commercial line - Expense ratio' at 31.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Commercial Lines - Underlying combined ratio' will likely reach 88.1%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 88.4% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Commercial line - Combined ratio' reaching 95.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 90.1% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Personal line - Expense ratio' will reach 26.7%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.3%.

Analysts expect 'Commercial line - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio' to come in at 63.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 58.3%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Personal line - Combined ratio' of 104.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 101.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Personal line - Underlying combined ratio' will reach 91.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 96.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.



The Hartford Insurance Group shares have witnessed a change of -1.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HIG is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

