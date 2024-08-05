Curious about HanesBrands (HBI) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, HanesBrands (HBI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.10 per share, reflecting an increase of 1100% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.35 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 6.1%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some HanesBrands metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Innerwear' should come in at $680.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Activewear' reaching $245.69 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Other' at $35.32 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -39%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- International' will reach $388.75 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.7%.



HanesBrands shares have witnessed a change of +13.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

