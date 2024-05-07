Curious about HanesBrands (HBI) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from HanesBrands (HBI) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.06 per share, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.17 billion, representing a decrease of 15.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain HanesBrands metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Innerwear' stands at $486.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.1%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Activewear' of $244.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Other' will reach $45.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of -22.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- International' will reach $397.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.1%.



Shares of HanesBrands have demonstrated returns of -12.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HBI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI)

