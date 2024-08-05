Curious about Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share, indicating an increase of 5.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $210.92 million, representing a decrease of 4.6% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Halozyme Therapeutics metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Revenues under collaboration agreements' will reach $19.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -44.5% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Product sales, net' will reach $62.29 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Royalties' to come in at $128.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product sales, Net- Sales of bulk rHuPH20' should arrive at $17.88 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -34.1%.



Halozyme Therapeutics shares have witnessed a change of +4.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), HALO is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.