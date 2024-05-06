Curious about Guardant Health (GH) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Guardant Health (GH) to post quarterly loss of $0.72 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 44.6%. Revenues are expected to be $150.51 million, up 16.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Guardant Health metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Development services and other' will reach $11.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -23.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Precision oncology testing' reaching $138.71 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total tests performed (clinical & biopharmaceutical customers)' will likely reach 55,493. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 39,100.



View all Key Company Metrics for Guardant Health here>>>



Guardant Health shares have witnessed a change of +7.1% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GH is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Guardant Health, Inc. (GH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.