Curious about Graco (GGG) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Graco Inc. (GGG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 20.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $585.09 million, increasing 6.6% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Graco metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Contractor' will likely reach $271.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Industrial' will reach $266.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +61%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial' to reach $88.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $51.61 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor' will reach $71.05 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $48.59 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Graco shares have recorded returns of +1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GGG will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Graco Inc. (GGG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

