Curious about Globale Online (GLBE) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, reflecting an increase of 2900% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $327.82 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Globale Online metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Category- Fulfillment services' will reach $173.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Category- Service fees' will reach $150.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +28.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Merchandise Value' stands at 2.23 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.71 billion.

Over the past month, shares of Globale Online have returned -14.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. Currently, GLBE carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.