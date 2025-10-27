Curious about Gilead (GILD) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences (GILD) to post quarterly earnings of $2.15 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. Revenues are expected to be $7.46 billion, down 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Gilead metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Total product sales- Total' to come in at $7.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues' will reach $36.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- Liver Disease- Vemlidy- Total' will reach $238.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Oncology- Cell Therapy- Yescarta- Total' should arrive at $401.01 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- HIV- Biktarvy- U.S.' will reach $2.91 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- HIV- Symtuza-Revenue share- U.S.' reaching $93.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Oncology- Cell Therapy- Yescarta- U.S.' should come in at $146.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- HIV- Odefsey- U.S.' of $226.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -8.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Product Sales- Total HIV- U.S.' at $4.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- Other- Other- U.S.' stands at $43.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- Oncology- Cell Therapy- Tecartus- U.S.' will likely reach $46.11 million. The estimate suggests a change of -26.8% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- Liver Disease- Sofosbuvir / Velpatasvir- U.S.' to reach $193.28 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.9%.

Over the past month, shares of Gilead have returned +7.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. Currently, GILD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

