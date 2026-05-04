Curious about Gilead (GILD) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Gilead Sciences (GILD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share, indicating an increase of 4.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.89 billion, representing an increase of 3.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Gilead metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total product sales- Total' should come in at $6.83 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Royalty contract and other revenues' at $42.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Product Sales- Liver Disease- Vemlidy- Total' will likely reach $221.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of -12.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Product Sales- Oncology- Cell Therapy- Yescarta- Total' will reach $364.23 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Product Sales- HIV- Biktarvy- U.S.' to come in at $2.56 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Product Sales- HIV- Symtuza-Revenue share- U.S.' will reach $76.93 million. The estimate points to a change of -6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Product Sales- Oncology- Cell Therapy- Yescarta- U.S.' to reach $145.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Product Sales- HIV- Odefsey- U.S.' stands at $193.64 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Product Sales- Total HIV- U.S.' of $3.88 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Product Sales- Other- Other- U.S.' reaching $29.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -36.5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Product Sales- Oncology- Cell Therapy- Tecartus- U.S.' will reach $34.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of -14.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Product Sales- Liver Disease- Other Liver Disease- U.S.' should arrive at $157.80 million. The estimate suggests a change of +132.1% year over year.

Shares of Gilead have experienced a change of -5.8% in the past month compared to the +10% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GILD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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