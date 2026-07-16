Curious about Genuine Parts (GPC) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genuine Parts (GPC) will report quarterly earnings of $2.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to no change from the year-ago quarter. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.39 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Genuine Parts metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Automotive' of $4.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Industrial' will likely reach $2.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Automotive- North America' at $2.51 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment EBITDA- Automotive' reaching $339.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $337.99 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment EBITDA- Industrial' to reach $312.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $288.14 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Genuine Parts have returned +14% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Currently, GPC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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