Curious about GE Vernova (GEV) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, GE Vernova (GEV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.60 per share, reflecting an increase of 125.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $8.82 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain GE Vernova metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Power' should arrive at $4.65 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Wind' reaching $2.18 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Electrification' should come in at $2.11 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +18.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Sales of equipment' at $4.59 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Sales of services' will reach $4.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of GE Vernova have demonstrated returns of +13.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GEV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.