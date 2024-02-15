Curious about Garmin (GRMN) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Garmin (GRMN) to post quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.4 billion, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Garmin metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Fitness' should come in at $400.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Marine' will reach $226.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Outdoor' at $472.24 million. The estimate indicates a change of +21.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Auto OEM' should arrive at $101.54 million. The estimate points to a change of +23.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Aviation' reaching $203.89 million. The estimate indicates a change of -9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Outdoor' of $135.53 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $132.38 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Fitness' stands at $58.86 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $39.84 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Marine' will reach $36.91 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $42.85 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit- Fitness' will likely reach $207.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $164.50 million.

Analysts forecast 'Gross profit- Marine' to reach $104.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $114.72 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit- Aviation' to come in at $148.80 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $159.86 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross profit- Outdoor' will reach $298.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $249.08 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Garmin have returned -0.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, GRMN carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

