Curious about Gap (GPS) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Gap (GPS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 126.7%. Revenues are expected to be $4.21 billion, down 0.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 47.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Gap metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Gap Global- Total' will likely reach $1.00 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Banana Republic Global- Total' should come in at $566.36 million. The estimate points to a change of -2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Old Navy Global- Total' to come in at $2.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Number of Store Locations - Gap - Total' to reach 609. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 725.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Store Locations - Banana Republic - Total' reaching 445. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 465 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of Store Locations - Old Navy North America' will reach 1,240. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,238 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of Store Locations - Company-operated stores' stands at 2,565. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,685 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Square Footage - Banana Republic North America' will reach 3.37 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of Store Locations - Athleta North America' will reach 273. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 257.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Square Footage - Total' at 30.15 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 31.8 Msq ft.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Square Footage - Old Navy North America' should arrive at 19.81 Msq ft. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19.8 Msq ft in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Square Footage - Gap North America' of 4.92 Msq ft. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.2 Msq ft.



Shares of Gap have demonstrated returns of -3.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), GPS is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

