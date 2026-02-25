Curious about FTI Consulting (FCN) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from FTI Consulting (FCN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.39 per share, indicating a decline of 10.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $911.4 million, representing an increase of 1.8% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some FTI Consulting metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Technology' will reach $91.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Strategic Communications' of $89.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Corporate Finance & Restructuring' to reach $370.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Economic Consulting' should arrive at $170.80 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Forensic and Litigation Consulting' to come in at $189.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of FTI Consulting have returned -14.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Currently, FCN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.