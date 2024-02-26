Curious about Frontdoor (FTDR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Frontdoor (FTDR) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 84.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $358.73 million, increasing 5.8% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Frontdoor metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Renewals' stands at $287.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +13% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Other' should arrive at $12.13 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Direct-to-consumer (First-Year)' at $35.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -17.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Real estate (First-Year)' to come in at $23.66 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.7% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Frontdoor here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Frontdoor have returned -1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, FTDR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.