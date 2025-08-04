Curious about Frontdoor (FTDR) Q2 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Frontdoor (FTDR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, indicating an increase of 13.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $602.1 million, representing an increase of 11.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Frontdoor metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Renewals' to come in at $458.90 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Other' will reach $47.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +35.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Direct-to-consumer (First-Year)' should arrive at $55.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Real estate (First-Year)' will reach $41.40 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15% year over year.

Shares of Frontdoor have experienced a change of -3.1% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FTDR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

