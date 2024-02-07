Curious about Forrester Research (FORR) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forrester Research (FORR) will report quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 42.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $116.43 million, exhibiting a decline of 15% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Forrester Research metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Research' will reach $82.15 million. The estimate indicates a change of -10.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Consulting' at $28.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of -24% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Events' stands at $5.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -23.4% year over year.



Shares of Forrester Research have demonstrated returns of -5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FORR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Forrester Research, Inc. (FORR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

