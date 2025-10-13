Curious about F.N.B. (FNB) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that F.N.B. (FNB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.37 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $443.38 million, increasing 7.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some F.N.B. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency Ratio' of 54.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 55.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.1% in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' at $44.13 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $42.31 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Non-Performing Loans' reaching $126.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $129.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking operations' should arrive at $6.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.54 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Non-Interest Income' to reach $90.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $89.69 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Insurance commissions and fees' will reach $4.96 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.12 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Income' will reach $352.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $323.33 million.

Analysts expect 'Bank owned life insurance' to come in at $4.22 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $6.47 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Capital markets income' should come in at $7.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $6.19 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Trust services' will likely reach $11.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.12 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Other Non-Interest Income' stands at $4.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.89 million.

F.N.B. shares have witnessed a change of -7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FNB is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.