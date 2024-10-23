Curious about Flowserve (FLS) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Flowserve (FLS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, indicating an increase of 34% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.14 billion, representing an increase of 3.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Flowserve metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales- FPD' will reach $792.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Sales- FCD' to reach $341.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating Income- FCD' should arrive at $51.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.76 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted Operating Income- FPD' at $119.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $94.34 million in the same quarter last year.



