Curious about Figs (FIGS) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Figs (FIGS) is expected to reveal quarterly loss of $0.01 per share, indicating a decline of 200% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $117.4 million, representing a decrease of 2.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 25% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Figs metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Active customers' should come in at 2,574. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,390 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Average order value' will likely reach $114.82. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $114 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenues per active customer' should arrive at $153.57. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $216 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Figs here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Figs have returned -8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. Currently, FIGS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

