Curious about Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share, reflecting an increase of 3.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $306.93 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Federal Realty Investment Trust metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Rental income' reaching $305.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Rental income- Percentage rents' will reach $4.70 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Rental income- Cost reimbursement' will reach $57.62 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental income- Other' should arrive at $12.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Depreciation and amortization' should come in at $89.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $83.40 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Federal Realty Investment Trust here>>>



Over the past month, Federal Realty Investment Trust shares have recorded returns of +9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FRT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.