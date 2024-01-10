Curious about FB Financial (FBK) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that FB Financial (FBK) will report quarterly earnings of $0.72 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 15.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $116.08 million, exhibiting a decline of 9.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FB Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 62.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 62.7% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 3.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Earning Assets' at $11.93 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.69 billion in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Nonperforming loans' should come in at $49.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $45.85 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Mortgage banking income' will likely reach $11.29 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.11 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest income' will reach $18.60 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $17.47 million.

Analysts expect 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)' to come in at $100.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $111.28 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should arrive at $2.99 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.02 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $98.91 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $110.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



