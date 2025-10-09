Curious about FB Financial (FBK) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that FB Financial (FBK) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 19.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $168.86 million, increasing 88.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific FB Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Core Efficiency Ratio' of 54.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85.1% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Average Earning Assets' to come in at $14.82 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.95 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mortgage banking income' should arrive at $13.70 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.55 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)' should come in at $142.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $106.63 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Service charges on deposit accounts' at $3.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.38 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Interest Income' stands at $139.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $106.02 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Investment services and trust income' reaching $4.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.72 million in the same quarter last year.

FB Financial shares have witnessed a change of +11.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FBK is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

