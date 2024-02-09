Curious about Fastly (FSLY) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Fastly (FSLY) will announce quarterly loss of $0.02 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 75% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $139.25 million, increasing 16.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Fastly metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Non-enterprise customers' will reach $11.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Enterprise customers' reaching $127.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Customer Count' will reach 3,143. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,958 in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fastly here>>>



Over the past month, Fastly shares have recorded returns of +32.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), FSLY will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.