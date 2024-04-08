Curious about Fastenal (FAST) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (FAST) to post quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 1.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.92 billion, up 3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Fastenal metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus estimate for 'Business days' stands at 64.00 Days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64 Days.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Daily sales' will likely reach $29.90. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $29.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of in-market locations' will reach 3,455. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,334.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend installations' should arrive at 114,462. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 104,673 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of active Onsite locations' reaching 1,868. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,674.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of branch locations' of 1,587. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,660.

Analysts forecast 'Weighted FASTBin/FASTVend signings' to reach 6,286. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,902.



View all Key Company Metrics for Fastenal here>>>



Shares of Fastenal have experienced a change of +1.3% in the past month compared to the +2.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FAST is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fastenal Company (FAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.