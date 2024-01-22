Curious about Fair Isaac (FICO) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Fair Isaac (FICO) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $4.83 per share, indicating an increase of 13.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $386.55 million, representing an increase of 12.1% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fair Isaac metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software' will reach $171.85 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Scores' at $195.70 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Professional Services' to reach $24.45 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.



