Curious about F5 (FFIV) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, F5 Networks (FFIV) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.98 per share, reflecting a decline of 4.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $832.12 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific F5 metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenues- Services' will likely reach $402.31 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.8%.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenues- Products' to reach $429.80 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net product revenues- Software' will reach $219.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

Analysts expect 'Net product revenues- Systems' to come in at $210.59 million. The estimate points to a change of +16.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of F5 have experienced a change of +4.9% in the past month compared to the +0.3% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FFIV is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

F5, Inc. (FFIV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.