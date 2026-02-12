Curious about Expand Energy (EXE) Q4 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Expand Energy (EXE) will report quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 241.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $2.25 billion, exhibiting an increase of 40.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.8% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Expand Energy metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Total Daily Production - Natural' to reach . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Daily Production - Oil' will reach 16.72 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Daily Production - NGL' at 83.74 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Sales Price - NGL' reaching 23 dollars per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 27 dollars per barrel.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average Sales Price - Oil' should arrive at 49 dollars per barrel. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 60 dollars per barrel.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Daily Production' should come in at . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Expand Energy have returned +1.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. Currently, EXE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Expand Energy Corporation (EXE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.