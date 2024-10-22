Curious about Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) will report quarterly earnings of $3.12 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.06 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.7% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Euronet Worldwide metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- EFT Processing Segment' will reach $373.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Money Transfer Segment' will likely reach $423.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- epay Segment' should come in at $265.53 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for Euronet Worldwide here>>>



Shares of Euronet Worldwide have demonstrated returns of -4.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EEFT is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

