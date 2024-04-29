Curious about Etsy (ETSY) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Etsy (ETSY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.6%. Revenues are expected to be $648.32 million, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Etsy metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Services' reaching $179.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Marketplace' should arrive at $469.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Active buyers' will reach 96,598. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 95,526.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total GMS' will reach $3,047.76 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3101.36 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Percent non-U.S. GMS' to come in at 46.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 45% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Active sellers' stands at 9,304. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7,942 in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Etsy here>>>



Shares of Etsy have demonstrated returns of -1.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ETSY is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.