Curious about Estee Lauder (EL) Q1 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Estee Lauder (EL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 18.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.38 billion, down 4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Estee Lauder metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Skin Care' to come in at $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales- Makeup' should come in at $1.03 billion. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Other' will reach $22.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of -28.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales- Hair Care' of $143.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales- Fragrance' will reach $609.29 million. The estimate suggests a change of -4.4% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- The Americas' reaching $1.14 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa' should arrive at $1.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Asia/Pacific' at $973.30 million. The estimate points to a change of -8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance' will likely reach $62.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $108 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income (Loss)- Other' will reach -$227.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $18 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income (Loss)- Skin Care' to reach $243.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating income- Asia/Pacific' stands at $30.60 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $144 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Estee Lauder have returned -12.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, EL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

