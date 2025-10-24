Curious about Equinor (EQNR) Q3 Performance? Explore Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Equinor (EQNR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, reflecting a decline of 27.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $24.31 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Equinor metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- E&P Norway' will reach $8.08 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- E&P USA' to reach $1.04 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +9.9% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP)' reaching $22.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -12.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- E&P International' stands at $1.30 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -18.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted operating earnings- E&P Norway' of $5.67 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.88 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted operating earnings- E&P International' will reach $410.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $407.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted operating earnings- Marketing, Midstream & Processing (MMP)' will reach $411.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $545.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Equinor have demonstrated returns of -2.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EQNR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equinor ASA (EQNR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.